Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 114,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,227. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $388.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.