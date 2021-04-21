Brokerages Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report sales of $107.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. PQ Group posted sales of $361.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $557.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.01 million to $560.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $593.37 million, with estimates ranging from $582.81 million to $614.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PQG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 62,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,667. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PQ Group during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.