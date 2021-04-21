Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.52 million, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,033 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $93,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,402,926 shares of company stock worth $12,941,429. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

