Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.11 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

