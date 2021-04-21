Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 73,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,898. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $601.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

