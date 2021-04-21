Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $740,000.00

Brokerages predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce $740,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $910,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $24.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

LMNL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

