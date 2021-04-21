Brokerages Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

