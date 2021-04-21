Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.56. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $429,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Regions Financial by 133.6% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 254,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 92.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.