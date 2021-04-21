Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SELB. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

