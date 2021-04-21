Brokerages Expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NYSE YSG traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 85,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

