Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $44.32

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

