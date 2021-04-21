Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.