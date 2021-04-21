Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target at $19.83

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 44,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.