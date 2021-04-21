Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) PT at €74.44

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.44 ($87.58).

KRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

KRN opened at €68.60 ($80.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.63. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.69.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

