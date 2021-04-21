Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $86.80

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 64,768 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 8,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.