Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $86.80

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 8,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $99.05.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.