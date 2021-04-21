Brokerages Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Target Price at $48.44

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 2,862,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

