Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $18.54

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Clarus Securities raised their price objective on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $9.95 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

