Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $49.40

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 316,243 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

