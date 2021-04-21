Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $56.89

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,990 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,262. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 41.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 421,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 123,499 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

