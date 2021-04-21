Brokerages Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target at $18.95

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,293,610 shares in the company, valued at $55,431,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 812,339 shares of company stock worth $14,285,585. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Yext by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

