Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

