Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Commerce Holdings’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

