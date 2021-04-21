Brokers Offer Predictions for The Walt Disney Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.2% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 592,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137,423 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

