Brokers Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.36.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.41. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$46.96.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

