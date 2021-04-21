Brookdale Senior Living Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 504 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 740% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,507 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

