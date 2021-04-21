Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,396.52

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,396.52 ($31.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,468 ($32.24). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,424 ($31.67), with a volume of 1,067,193 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,325.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,396.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total transaction of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Insiders have sold a total of 40,575 shares of company stock worth $96,317,216 over the last 90 days.

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

