Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 66.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,407. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $330.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

