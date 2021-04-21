Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

NYSE BURL opened at $318.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $330.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

