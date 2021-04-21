Busey Wealth Management Acquires 5,884 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 499.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $3,045,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $6.48 on Wednesday, reaching $383.11. The company had a trading volume of 70,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.21 and its 200 day moving average is $343.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.