Busey Wealth Management Buys 10,087 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $94.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

