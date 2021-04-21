Busey Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. 717,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,281,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

