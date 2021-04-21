Busey Wealth Management Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.27. 71,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,450. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.