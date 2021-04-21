Busey Wealth Management Takes $5.92 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of BWA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,528. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.