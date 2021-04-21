BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BWLLY opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

