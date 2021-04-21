Bytom Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Bytom has a total market cap of $330.13 million and approximately $139.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00483757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002375 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,671,633,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,424,348,257 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

