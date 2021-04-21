C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.61.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $24,046,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $11,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.