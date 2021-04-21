C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.46. Approximately 75,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,132,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,352,182 shares of company stock worth $519,131,036 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

