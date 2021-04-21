Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 282,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

