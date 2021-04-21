Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.55. 14,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at $42,838,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

