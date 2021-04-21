CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.56.

CAE stock opened at C$36.89 on Monday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$18.33 and a 12 month high of C$39.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

