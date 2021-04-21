CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.56.

TSE CAE opened at C$36.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.51. CAE has a one year low of C$18.33 and a one year high of C$39.44. The firm has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 945.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

