CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

CAI opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CAI International by 1,371.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

