Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

