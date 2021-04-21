Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $33.98

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.98, but opened at $33.02. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 9,924 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 991.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.