Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

