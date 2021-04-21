Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $46.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:CWH opened at $41.22 on Monday. Camping World has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camping World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Camping World by 207.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Camping World by 22.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

