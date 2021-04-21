Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $46.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
NYSE:CWH opened at $41.22 on Monday. Camping World has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.
In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camping World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Camping World by 207.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Camping World by 22.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.