Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.50. 57,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,101,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

