Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.