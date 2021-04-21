Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 452.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

