Canadian Pacific Railway Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,997 call options on the company. This is an increase of 631% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.52.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $355.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

